Court Relieves Mamta Devi: Opens Path for Political Comeback

In a significant legal development, the Jharkhand High Court has stayed the conviction of former MLA, Mamta Devi, linked to a violent incident at a power plant in 2016. This ruling clears the path for the Congress leader to contest the upcoming assembly elections, scheduled for November.

Previously, a Ramgarh court had sentenced Devi and several others to five years of rigorous imprisonment. They were charged with inciting a mob that protested vehemently against Integrate Power Limited in Gola, sparking a deadly clash over land acquisition grievances.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi's stay order follows Devi's legal challenge to her conviction, allowing her freedom to campaign. The ongoing debate over land compensation and industrial development in local regions highlights the complexities awaiting the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)