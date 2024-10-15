EVM Battery Controversy: Dissecting Claims and Clarifications
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar refuted allegations of EVM tampering in Haryana, addressing concerns about battery strengths affecting vote counts. He clarified the battery function and assured a detailed response to all complaints while dismissing hacking claims. Congress claims of systematic discrepancies were defended by Kumar's explanation of EVM operations.
The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, has dismissed allegations of tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs) in certain Haryana constituencies. Concerns were raised regarding varying battery strengths impacting electoral outcomes.
Kumar pointed out previous hacking charges and emphasized that the current issue, being novel, is unfounded. He assured that EVMs are securely commissioned with new batteries installed under candidate supervision, each bearing signatures for authenticity.
In recent Haryana assembly elections, claims surfaced of battery levels influencing party victories, with 20 formal complaints lodged. Kumar explained the technicalities of battery usage and pending comprehensive responses, reinforcing the independence and security of EVMs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
