EVM Battery Controversy: Dissecting Claims and Clarifications

The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, has dismissed allegations of tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs) in certain Haryana constituencies. Concerns were raised regarding varying battery strengths impacting electoral outcomes.

Kumar pointed out previous hacking charges and emphasized that the current issue, being novel, is unfounded. He assured that EVMs are securely commissioned with new batteries installed under candidate supervision, each bearing signatures for authenticity.

In recent Haryana assembly elections, claims surfaced of battery levels influencing party victories, with 20 formal complaints lodged. Kumar explained the technicalities of battery usage and pending comprehensive responses, reinforcing the independence and security of EVMs.

