Haryana BJP Prepares for Leadership Vote Amidst Poll Triumph
The Haryana BJP is set to elect its state legislature party leader following its recent assembly poll victory. Nayab Singh Saini is likely to become chief minister, succeeding Manohar Lal Khattar. The election event will feature notable BJP figures, and extensive preparations are underway for the new government's swearing-in.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to consolidate its position following the assembly elections, the Haryana BJP will hold a crucial meeting on Wednesday to elect its state legislature party leader. Nayab Singh Saini, expected to be the new chief minister, takes center stage in this political choreography.
The decision-making process will be overseen by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, adding weight to the proceedings. The party's preparations are in full swing for an elaborate swearing-in ceremony scheduled for October 17, coinciding with Valmiki Jayanti.
The BJP's win marks its third term in the state assembly, securing 48 seats. As the party projects its agenda for future leadership in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the spotlight on the BJP's governance model shines brighter. Meanwhile, the opposition struggles amidst claims of public disillusionment with their tactics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- BJP
- assembly
- elections
- Saini
- Khattar
- swearing-in
- leadership
- Shah
- Congress
ALSO READ
Nayab Singh Saini Leads in Haryana Assembly Race
People gave mandate to BJP on Modi government's policies, achievements and work: Union minister ML Khattar on Haryana poll result.
Haryana's BJP Sweeps a Historic Win in Ladwa with Saini's Victory
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini wins Ladwa assembly seat, defeats nearest Congress rival by margin of more than 16,000 votes.
Haryana Power Shift: BJP's Saini to Lead