Left Menu

Haryana BJP Prepares for Leadership Vote Amidst Poll Triumph

The Haryana BJP is set to elect its state legislature party leader following its recent assembly poll victory. Nayab Singh Saini is likely to become chief minister, succeeding Manohar Lal Khattar. The election event will feature notable BJP figures, and extensive preparations are underway for the new government's swearing-in.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:04 IST
Haryana BJP Prepares for Leadership Vote Amidst Poll Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to consolidate its position following the assembly elections, the Haryana BJP will hold a crucial meeting on Wednesday to elect its state legislature party leader. Nayab Singh Saini, expected to be the new chief minister, takes center stage in this political choreography.

The decision-making process will be overseen by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, adding weight to the proceedings. The party's preparations are in full swing for an elaborate swearing-in ceremony scheduled for October 17, coinciding with Valmiki Jayanti.

The BJP's win marks its third term in the state assembly, securing 48 seats. As the party projects its agenda for future leadership in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the spotlight on the BJP's governance model shines brighter. Meanwhile, the opposition struggles amidst claims of public disillusionment with their tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Festive Housing Boom: A New Era for Real Estate

India's Festive Housing Boom: A New Era for Real Estate

 India
2
India A Triumphs Over Pakistan in Thrilling Opener

India A Triumphs Over Pakistan in Thrilling Opener

 Global
3
Empowering Courtrooms: A Call for Inclusive Language and Justice

Empowering Courtrooms: A Call for Inclusive Language and Justice

 India
4
MVA's Seat-Sharing Conundrum: Regional Dynamics at Play in Maharashtra Elections

MVA's Seat-Sharing Conundrum: Regional Dynamics at Play in Maharashtra Elect...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024