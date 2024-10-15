Haryana BJP Prepares for Leadership Vote Amidst Poll Triumph

In a bid to consolidate its position following the assembly elections, the Haryana BJP will hold a crucial meeting on Wednesday to elect its state legislature party leader. Nayab Singh Saini, expected to be the new chief minister, takes center stage in this political choreography.

The decision-making process will be overseen by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, adding weight to the proceedings. The party's preparations are in full swing for an elaborate swearing-in ceremony scheduled for October 17, coinciding with Valmiki Jayanti.

The BJP's win marks its third term in the state assembly, securing 48 seats. As the party projects its agenda for future leadership in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the spotlight on the BJP's governance model shines brighter. Meanwhile, the opposition struggles amidst claims of public disillusionment with their tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)