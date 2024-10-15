Legal Roadblock Clears Path for Milkipur Bypoll

In a significant political development, former BJP MLA Baba Gorakhnath has announced plans to withdraw his legal petition against Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad, a move that will allow for by-elections in the Milkipur assembly constituency.

The decision follows the Election Commission's announcement of bypolls in 48 assembly constituencies across 15 states, including nine in Uttar Pradesh. However, Milkipur was not initially included due to the pending legal matters concerning Gorakhnath's petition.

Gorakhnath's petition alleged irregularities in Prasad's nomination process during the 2022 by-election, claiming the notary who attested the documents lacked a valid license. The case remained unresolved, stalling the by-election, but Gorakhnath and co-petitioner Shivmurti aim to withdraw it, enabling the political process to continue.

