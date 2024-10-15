Left Menu

Rajasthan By-elections: A Political Tug-of-War

Rajasthan is set for by-elections in seven assembly seats on November 13, following announcements by the Election Commission. Political tension rises as Congress and BJP prepare to contest the elections, with stakes high due to seats left vacant by deaths and Lok Sabha elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:47 IST
The Election Commission of India has announced that bypolls for seven assembly seats in Rajasthan will take place on November 13, with results to be declared on November 23. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar shared this during a press conference in New Delhi.

The announcement puts into effect the code of conduct across affected regions, including Dausa, Dungarpur, Alwar, and others. Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer, Naveen Mahajan, confirmed the bypoll notifications will be issued on October 18, marking the start of candidate nominations.

Political narratives clash as state leaders position themselves. Congress President Govind Dotasra predicts a wipeout for BJP, criticizing their governance, while BJP's Madan Rathore claims a clean sweep citing welfare achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

