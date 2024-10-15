U.S. Raises Concerns Over Israel's Beirut Bombing

The United States has officially voiced its concerns about Israel's recent bombing campaign in Beirut, according to a statement from the State Department on Tuesday.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized that while some military actions by Israel might be justified, the U.S. is particularly troubled by the civilian casualties resulting from these strikes over the past few weeks.

Miller added that although the frequency of strikes has lessened recently, Washington will maintain vigilant oversight of the situation, ensuring its concerns have been conveyed to Israeli officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)