U.S. Raises Concerns Over Israel's Beirut Bombing
The United States has expressed concern to Israel regarding its recent bombing campaign in Beirut due to the impact on civilians. Although airstrikes have decreased recently, the U.S. continues to monitor the situation closely and has communicated what actions it deems appropriate.
The United States has officially voiced its concerns about Israel's recent bombing campaign in Beirut, according to a statement from the State Department on Tuesday.
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized that while some military actions by Israel might be justified, the U.S. is particularly troubled by the civilian casualties resulting from these strikes over the past few weeks.
Miller added that although the frequency of strikes has lessened recently, Washington will maintain vigilant oversight of the situation, ensuring its concerns have been conveyed to Israeli officials.
