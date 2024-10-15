Diplomatic Dances at SCO: Jaishankar's Visit to Pakistan

In a diplomatic gesture marking the first Indian visit to Pakistan in nearly a decade, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar exchanged pleasantries with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at a banquet hosted by the latter in Islamabad. The visit comes amid persistently strained relations between the neighboring countries.

The brief but noteworthy interaction occurred during a dinner attended by delegates of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Despite this cordial exchange, there was no sign of any thaw in the frosty ties, particularly over issues like cross-border terrorism and the Kashmir conflict.

In a nod to cultural diplomacy, the Indian classical dance form Bharatanatyam was performed at the reception. This move highlights attempts at fostering soft diplomacy in a politically tense environment. Meanwhile, Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation at the SCO Council of Heads of Government summit, signaling India's commitment to the international organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)