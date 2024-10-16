Left Menu

BJP's Mammoth Membership Expansion: Two Crore New Members Join in UP

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the successful addition of two crore new members to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, marking the conclusion of the second phase of the party's membership drive. The campaign, which started on October 1, exceeded expectations, demonstrating strong support for the BJP's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-10-2024 00:52 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 00:52 IST
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has achieved a significant milestone in Uttar Pradesh with the addition of two crore new members. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the announcement as the party completed its second phase of the membership campaign, highlighting the growing support for the ruling party in the state.

The membership campaign, which began on October 1 and concluded on October 15, witnessed a massive surge in enlistment. Chief Minister Adityanath, in a post on social media platform 'X', extended a warm welcome to the new members, lauding the dedication and coordinated efforts of BJP workers for this accomplishment.

The initiative aimed to strengthen the party's presence further, aligning with the goals of a 'Developed Uttar Pradesh - Developed India'. The BJP's state president, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, had previously set the ambitious target in a meeting with party officials and members, reflecting the party's commitment to expansion and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

