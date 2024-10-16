BJP's Mammoth Membership Expansion: Two Crore New Members Join in UP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has achieved a significant milestone in Uttar Pradesh with the addition of two crore new members. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the announcement as the party completed its second phase of the membership campaign, highlighting the growing support for the ruling party in the state.

The membership campaign, which began on October 1 and concluded on October 15, witnessed a massive surge in enlistment. Chief Minister Adityanath, in a post on social media platform 'X', extended a warm welcome to the new members, lauding the dedication and coordinated efforts of BJP workers for this accomplishment.

The initiative aimed to strengthen the party's presence further, aligning with the goals of a 'Developed Uttar Pradesh - Developed India'. The BJP's state president, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, had previously set the ambitious target in a meeting with party officials and members, reflecting the party's commitment to expansion and development.

