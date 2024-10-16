Tight Race: Harris Holds Slight Lead Over Trump in Polls
A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris with a marginal lead over Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race. Harris is favored in healthcare and political extremism, while Trump is seen stronger on the economy. Voter turnout may determine the outcome.
In the latest twist in the U.S. presidential race, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris has taken a slim lead over former President Donald Trump, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. Harris has a slight advantage, 45% to 42%, in a race that remains tightly contested.
The poll highlights voter enthusiasm, with 78% of respondents, including majorities from both parties, saying they are certain to vote. The survey also indicates a shift from 2020 polling, showing increased determination to vote among both Democrats and Republicans.
Healthcare and political extremism are issues where Harris finds support, yet Trump's perceived strength on the economy, considered the top issue by many, could sway voters. The battle for voter turnout in key battleground states remains crucial as the candidates vie for the presidency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
