Tight Race: Harris Holds Slight Lead Over Trump in Polls

In the latest twist in the U.S. presidential race, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris has taken a slim lead over former President Donald Trump, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. Harris has a slight advantage, 45% to 42%, in a race that remains tightly contested.

The poll highlights voter enthusiasm, with 78% of respondents, including majorities from both parties, saying they are certain to vote. The survey also indicates a shift from 2020 polling, showing increased determination to vote among both Democrats and Republicans.

Healthcare and political extremism are issues where Harris finds support, yet Trump's perceived strength on the economy, considered the top issue by many, could sway voters. The battle for voter turnout in key battleground states remains crucial as the candidates vie for the presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)