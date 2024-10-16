Kamala's Path: A New Vision for America

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden declared that Kamala Harris would carve out her own path if she clinches victory in the 2024 election. Biden's remarks come as Harris seeks to sway skeptical voters shortly before Election Day.

Biden emphasized the crucial contrast in the upcoming election, positioning Harris's new perspective against Donald Trump's outdated and allegedly dishonest view. His comments may allow Harris more freedom to establish distinct political and policy positions during the campaign's final phase.

At a Philadelphia event, Biden praised Harris and addressed supporters, noting his decision to pass the leadership torch to a new generation. He also criticized Trump for refusing to accept the 2020 election results. According to Biden, "Every generation faces a moment where democracy has to be defended. This is our moment."

