The Churn: Unveiling Vijay Darda's Journey in Shaping Indian Democracy
Vijay Darda's new book, 'The Churn', highlights his role in India's democracy through legislative efforts and governance reforms. Attended by senior leaders, the launch underscored his bipartisan influence and legacy, offering lessons for future lawmakers. Praful Patel and Rajeev Shukla emphasized the enduring impact of Darda's parliamentary contributions.
Former Rajya Sabha MP, Vijay Darda, introduced his latest book, 'The Churn', which delves into his instrumental role in shaping India's democracy. The book, launched with prominent political figures in attendance, details Darda's legislative achievements and the governance challenges he navigated.
Senior Congress leaders like Praful Patel highlighted the book's core message, noting that life is a continuous process of evolution and introspection. Rajeev Shukla, another key attendee, praised Darda's significant contribution to parliamentary debates.
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, who has shared a long-standing association with Darda, acknowledged his respect and popularity across party lines, likening his influence to that of his widely-read newspaper, Lokmat Times.
