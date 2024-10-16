Escalating Tensions in Yemen: A Crisis in the Middle East
Yemen faces escalating military tension as Houthi rebels continue attacking international shipping in the Red Sea. U.N. officials urge the rebels to halt their attacks and call for the release of detained U.N. personnel. The ongoing conflict exacerbates Yemen’s humanitarian crisis, worsening hunger and spreading cholera.
Yemen is on the brink of becoming further entangled in the intensifying military escalation in the Middle East, warns the U.N.'s special envoy for the region.
Hans Grundberg addressed the U.N. Security Council, highlighting Yemen's involvement in the conflict and the escalating risk of environmental disaster from repeated Houthi attacks on international shipping.
The civil war, combined with the recent hostilities following the Gaza conflict, is deepening Yemen's humanitarian woes, marked by food shortages and a cholera outbreak.
