Georgia Voters Break Records in Early Turnout

Record-breaking early voter turnout in Georgia for the upcoming presidential election reflects heightened engagement in the battleground state, with more than 252,000 ballots cast. The increased popularity of early voting, despite tightened mail-voting laws, highlights its prominence. A judge has temporarily halted a hand-counting rule, adding uncertainty.

Updated: 16-10-2024 07:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Georgia has witnessed unprecedented early voter turnout as it gears up for the Nov. 5 presidential election. With 252,000 ballots already cast, the state doubled the numbers seen during the first day of early voting in 2020, according to Gabriel Sterling, the state's deputy election official.

President Donald Trump expressed positivity about the turnout while campaigning in Atlanta, emphasizing the favorable numbers for his campaign. Despite Republican opposition to mail voting expansions, early voting remains popular among U.S. voters, notes the University of Florida's Election Lab.

New mail-voting restrictions now require proof of identity. Meanwhile, a Georgia judge has paused a new rule mandating hand count verification of vote totals for the 2024 election, citing the uncertainty it poses so close to Election Day.

