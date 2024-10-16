Elon Musk's Mega Donations: A Game Changer in the 2024 Election?

Elon Musk has emerged as a pivotal figure in the 2024 election, donating $75 million to a pro-Donald Trump group, America PAC, over three months, federal disclosures revealed on Tuesday. The substantial contributions highlight the billionaire's instrumental role in the Republican candidate's campaign.

In the race to secure swing state victories, America PAC spent $72 million during the July-September period, making it the most significant super PAC backing Trump for voter turnout efforts. As the sole donor during this timeframe, Musk, who oversees Tesla, assumes an outsized role in the tight contest against Democrat Kamala Harris.

Amidst reports of secret conservative group funding and operational challenges, America PAC continues its mission of converting Trump supporters into voters. However, hiring issues have persisted, impacting its effectiveness in key battleground states. By the end of September, the group retained just $4 million, overshadowed by other substantial donations like Miriam Adelson's $95 million to Preserve America PAC.

