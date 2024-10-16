Left Menu

BJP's Strategy Session for Maharashtra Polls

BJP's Central Election Committee is set to meet to finalize candidate selections for Maharashtra's polls, following lessons from past misses. Key party figures, including PM Modi and BJP President JP Nadda, aim to consolidate seats amid upcoming assembly elections slated for November 20, with results on November 23.

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for a crucial Central Election Committee meeting, scheduled for Wednesday evening, to finalize its candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The meeting will take place at the BJP National Headquarters in New Delhi and witness the presence of prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda.

BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, speaking to ANI, emphasized the importance of resolving the distribution of seats, particularly in light of previous election setbacks. While many sitting seats are accounted for, discussions are expected to determine the allocation for remaining constituencies. Bawankule highlighted past failures in combating Congress's narrative as a learning curve for the BJP.

In 2014, the BJP contested 260 seats and won 122, but saw this number dip to 105 in 2019. With voting scheduled for November 20 and results expected on November 23, the BJP aims to strengthen its position in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly. The state, currently under the Mahayuti government, sees BJP as a major player in the tripartite alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

