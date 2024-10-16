Left Menu

Zelenskyy's High-Stakes Victory Blueprint: Unveiling the Last Resort

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy plans to unveil a 'victory plan' against Russia, involving military, political, and economic strategies, to Ukraine's Parliament. The plan, seeking support from Western allies, remains controversial with concerns over its feasibility and timeline. Key elements include NATO membership ambitions and increased sanctions against Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-10-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 10:30 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes to unveil part of a strategic 'victory plan' designed to win the ongoing war against Russia, during a crucial presentation to Parliament. This plan has stirred the interest of Western allies, including U.S. President Joe Biden, though it hasn't garnered outright support.

Faced with mounting challenges on the battlefield, Ukraine's future negotiations with Russia hinge significantly on this blueprint. Highlighting military, political, diplomatic, and economic facets, Zelenskyy aims to strengthen his country's position in potential cease-fire talks.

Despite revelations about aspirations to join NATO, intensify sanctions on Russia, and leverage Western long-range weaponry, the plan's validation is uncertain. Western allies continue to deliberate, while Brazil and China propose alternative peace strategies rebuffed by Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

