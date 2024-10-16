Nayab Singh Saini: New Leader at Haryana Helm
Nayab Singh Saini has been unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Haryana, succeeding Manohar Lal Khattar as the Chief Minister. The BJP secured a third term in the Haryana assembly polls, winning 48 out of 90 seats. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panchkula | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:17 IST
- India
Nayab Singh Saini was unanimously chosen as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Haryana on Wednesday.
Saini, elected at a meeting attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as central observers, was proposed by MLAs Krishan Kumar Bedi and Anil Vij.
Having replaced Manohar Lal Khattar in March, Saini was the chief ministerial face for the BJP in the recent Haryana assembly polls, securing a third term for the party with 48 seats. The oath-taking ceremony will occur on Thursday, with PM Modi, Union Home Minister Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh set to attend.
(With inputs from agencies.)
