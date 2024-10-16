Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Gujarat MLA Accuses Senior IPS Officer of Misconduct

Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani has accused senior IPS officer Rajkumar Pandian of misconduct, alleging disrespectful behavior during a meeting about Dalit issues. Mevani claims the officer violated protocol, prompting a call for action from the Gujarat assembly speaker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:23 IST
Tensions Rise as Gujarat MLA Accuses Senior IPS Officer of Misconduct
Jignesh Mevani
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani has leveled accusations of misconduct against senior IPS officer Rajkumar Pandian, citing a breach of privilege after a contentious meeting. Mevani, representing Vadgam SC assembly seat, sought intervention from the Gujarat assembly speaker.

The confrontation reportedly occurred when Mevani, accompanied by Gujarat Congress's Schedule Caste department chairman Hitendra Pithadiya, visited Pandian at his Gandhinagar office to discuss matters concerning the Dalit community. Tensions escalated when Pandian allegedly insisted on removing mobile phones, suspecting recording.

Mevani's appeal underscores his demand for respectful treatment from government officials. He argued for adherence to protocol requiring officers to display courtesy to elected representatives. The assembly speaker's office has yet to respond to Mevani's call for action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024