Tensions Rise as Gujarat MLA Accuses Senior IPS Officer of Misconduct

Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani has leveled accusations of misconduct against senior IPS officer Rajkumar Pandian, citing a breach of privilege after a contentious meeting. Mevani, representing Vadgam SC assembly seat, sought intervention from the Gujarat assembly speaker.

The confrontation reportedly occurred when Mevani, accompanied by Gujarat Congress's Schedule Caste department chairman Hitendra Pithadiya, visited Pandian at his Gandhinagar office to discuss matters concerning the Dalit community. Tensions escalated when Pandian allegedly insisted on removing mobile phones, suspecting recording.

Mevani's appeal underscores his demand for respectful treatment from government officials. He argued for adherence to protocol requiring officers to display courtesy to elected representatives. The assembly speaker's office has yet to respond to Mevani's call for action.

