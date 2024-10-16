Omar Abdullah Takes Helm: A New Era for Jammu and Kashmir
Omar Abdullah, as the first chief minister, pledges to prioritize restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood after taking office. Backed by his father, Farooq Abdullah, and son, Zahir Abdullah, Omar aims to address the challenges stated in their manifesto. Reviving Article 370 remains a primary focus of the new government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the first chief minister of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant chapter in the region's political landscape.
His father, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, expressed hope that Omar will fulfill his promises, describing the role as a 'crown of thorns,' given the numerous challenges ahead.
Zahir Abdullah, Omar's son, emphasized the priority of restoring statehood and expressed the government's commitment to reviving Article 370, a key point in their manifesto.
(With inputs from agencies.)
