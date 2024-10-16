Omar Abdullah Takes Helm: A New Era for Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the first chief minister of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant chapter in the region's political landscape.

His father, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, expressed hope that Omar will fulfill his promises, describing the role as a 'crown of thorns,' given the numerous challenges ahead.

Zahir Abdullah, Omar's son, emphasized the priority of restoring statehood and expressed the government's commitment to reviving Article 370, a key point in their manifesto.

(With inputs from agencies.)