Left Menu

New Leadership Promises Reforms in Jammu and Kashmir

Surinder Kumar Choudhary, taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister, prioritizes addressing decade-long issues in Jammu and Kashmir. Alongside Omar Abdullah, appointed as Chief Minister, the new leadership aims to tackle unemployment, improve infrastructure, and push for the restoration of statehood, signaling a shift in regional governance post-Article 370 abrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:11 IST
New Leadership Promises Reforms in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu Kashmir Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Surinder Kumar Choudhary, upon taking oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, pledged to bridge the decade-long gaps in governance. With a focus on resolving critical issues such as unemployment and infrastructure, Choudhary expressed hope for the restoration of the state's status.

Grateful to leaders Farooq and Omar Abdullah for their trust, Choudhary emphasized the importance of Jammu in regional administration. He reiterated the commitment made by the Home Minister regarding statehood restoration, urging central leaders Modi and Shah to expedite the process.

Additionally, Independent MLA Satish Sharma was inducted into Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's cabinet, heralding stability in governance. Following a decisive Congress-National Conference win in the recent elections, this assembly marks a pivotal shift as it stands as the first elected body post-Article 370 abrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024