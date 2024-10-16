New Leadership Promises Reforms in Jammu and Kashmir

Surinder Kumar Choudhary, upon taking oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, pledged to bridge the decade-long gaps in governance. With a focus on resolving critical issues such as unemployment and infrastructure, Choudhary expressed hope for the restoration of the state's status.

Grateful to leaders Farooq and Omar Abdullah for their trust, Choudhary emphasized the importance of Jammu in regional administration. He reiterated the commitment made by the Home Minister regarding statehood restoration, urging central leaders Modi and Shah to expedite the process.

Additionally, Independent MLA Satish Sharma was inducted into Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's cabinet, heralding stability in governance. Following a decisive Congress-National Conference win in the recent elections, this assembly marks a pivotal shift as it stands as the first elected body post-Article 370 abrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)