Nayab Singh Saini: New Face of Haryana's Political Landscape

Nayab Singh Saini, a prominent leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), met with Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at the Raj Bhavan to stake his claim to form the state's next government, as per party sources.

The development comes shortly after Saini was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Haryana. The meeting in Panchkula, which saw his election, was attended by high-profile party figures including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, acting as central observers.

Saini's leadership bid was proposed by MLAs-elect Krishan Kumar Bedi and Anil Vij. With the BJP winning 48 out of the 90 assembly seats in the recent Haryana elections, as opposed to the Congress's 37, Saini is set to be sworn in as Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony will see attendance from top leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

