Kejriwal Promises Personal Response in AAP's New Campaign

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' to address public queries through personal letters. Amidst allegations of political targeting, Kejriwal vows to protect welfare programs from BJP challenges. AAP aims to reach every Delhi household before October's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:46 IST
Kejriwal Promises Personal Response in AAP's New Campaign
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Arvind Kejriwal, the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), announced the launch of 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' from the party headquarters on Wednesday. This initiative involves Kejriwal personally addressing questions from Delhi residents through individual letters.

Kejriwal stated, 'There are many questions in the public's mind, including why I went to jail. To answer all those questions, I have written a letter to the people of Delhi, which AAP workers will deliver to every house in Delhi by October 29.' He claimed that the BJP targeted him and other AAP leaders due to their efforts in improving education and healthcare in Delhi.

He accused the BJP of attempting to block his release from jail by withholding medication, alleging that their motive is to seize power in Delhi and halt public welfare initiatives, such as free electricity, water, mohalla clinics, and free bus travel for women. Kejriwal insisted these programs would be dismantled if the BJP came to power. 'We went to jail for you,' he emphasized, citing contributions by AAP leaders like Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in education and health as reasons for their arrest.

AAP MLA and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj explained that the campaign aims to connect with all Delhi residents. He asserted that Arvind Kejriwal has frequently explained his arrest to the people, but to amplify this answer, AAP plans to distribute his letter citywide. Bharadwaj argued that BJP, ruling in 22 states, is challenged by citizens questioning if Delhi's welfare schemes can be replicated. He suggested BJP's arrest of Kejriwal was an effort to curb the influence of Delhi's success stories in other states.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, along with other party leaders, attended the launch of the 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' at AAP headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

