Omar Abdullah Takes Charge as Jammu and Kashmir CM
Omar Abdullah, a National Conference leader, has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, marking the first elected government in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam's Chief Minister, extended his congratulations to Abdullah on his new role.
In a significant political development, Omar Abdullah, a leader from the National Conference, has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. This marks the first elected government in the territory since 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370.
The oath of office was administered by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, as Abdullah embarks on his second term as the region's leader. This milestone makes him the third generation of the Abdullah family to hold this prominent office.
Congratulatory messages have flowed in from across the nation, including Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who extended best wishes on behalf of the people of Assam for Abdullah's successful tenure.
