Unity through Connectivity: Sharif Advocates for Belt & Road at SCO Summit

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made a strong case for China's Belt and Road Initiative during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, calling for the dismissal of political narrow-mindedness, notably in reference to India's stance.

Addressing diverse topics, Sharif highlighted the importance of connectivity projects for regional economic integrity and peace, while also criticizing Israeli actions in Gaza and advocating for Palestinian rights.

Sharif emphasized the need for the SCO to tackle wide-ranging challenges such as poverty, women's empowerment, and climate change, underlining Pakistan's vulnerability to its impacts and urging for united regional efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)