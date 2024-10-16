Left Menu

Congress Slams Mahayuti for Alleged Maharashtra Neglect

The Congress has accused the Mahayuti government of betraying Maharashtra's interests, claiming that Prime Minister Modi has withdrawn project support from the state. Key projects and investments have been diverted to Gujarat, including the Tata-Airbus plant. The Congress vows equitable development nationwide, despite BJP's alleged favoritism.

New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:10 IST
In a heated exchange, the Congress has charged the Mahayuti government with the 'wholesale surrender' of Maharashtra's interests, suggesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi has neglected the state in favor of others.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary for Communications, claims projects like the International Financial Services Centre and major industrial investments have been steered away from Maharashtra, impacting jobs and economic growth.

The accusations come amidst a politically charged environment ahead of the upcoming November elections in Maharashtra.

