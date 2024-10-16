Poland's Stance on Migration: Tusk Defends Border Policy

In a determined speech on Wednesday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk assured that Poland will protect its eastern frontier, rebuffing accusations against a newly implemented stop on asylum applications as a human rights infringement. Tusk's statement precedes a crucial EU summit in Brussels addressing migration control within the bloc.

Emphasizing national sovereignty, Tusk declared to lawmakers that "Poland cannot be and will not be helpless," as criticisms, including those from President Andrzej Duda, emerged over the government's recent policy shifts, particularly concerning Belarusian dissidents.

Tusk repudiated claims of constitutional breaches, arguing that the policy targets orchestrated migration attempts by Belarus, not individual asylum seekers. The strategic redirection includes refining visa processes and advancing plans to entice the Polish diaspora back home, despite internal governmental opposition.

