Poland's Stance on Migration: Tusk Defends Border Policy

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk pledged to defend the eastern border while dismissing criticism of the asylum application halt, a move debated as breaching human rights. His stance reflects a broader EU trend towards stricter migration policies, intensified by right-wing nationalist pressures and the ongoing Belarus border crisis.

Donald Tusk

In a determined speech on Wednesday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk assured that Poland will protect its eastern frontier, rebuffing accusations against a newly implemented stop on asylum applications as a human rights infringement. Tusk's statement precedes a crucial EU summit in Brussels addressing migration control within the bloc.

Emphasizing national sovereignty, Tusk declared to lawmakers that "Poland cannot be and will not be helpless," as criticisms, including those from President Andrzej Duda, emerged over the government's recent policy shifts, particularly concerning Belarusian dissidents.

Tusk repudiated claims of constitutional breaches, arguing that the policy targets orchestrated migration attempts by Belarus, not individual asylum seekers. The strategic redirection includes refining visa processes and advancing plans to entice the Polish diaspora back home, despite internal governmental opposition.

