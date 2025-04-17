Left Menu

Parliament Snubs Russia, Belarus Ambassadors in WWII Anniversary

The German parliament has excluded Russian and Belarusian ambassadors from an event marking the 80th anniversary of WWII's end, due to tensions over Russia's role in the Ukraine invasion. Representatives from other countries will attend, but no guests from abroad were invited to the commemorative session.

The German parliament has decided to exclude ambassadors from Russia and Belarus from its guest list for a special session on May 8, commemorating the 80th anniversary of World War Two's end in Europe. This decision reflects Germany's unease in addressing Russia's historical role in liberating Europe from Nazi tyranny, amid current geopolitical tensions stemming from Russia's actions in Ukraine.

According to a Bundestag spokesperson, this exclusion was based on an assessment by the federal government. Instead, representatives from other embassies are expected to join German lawmakers in a plenary session, marking the conclusion of the Second World War and the cessation of Nazi Germany's oppressive campaign across Europe. No foreign guests have been invited.

Despite warnings, Russian ambassador Sergey Nechayev attended a remembrance event in Seelow. The event commemorated the Battle of Seelow Heights, a pivotal WWII engagement before the Soviet push towards Berlin. At least 30,000 Soviet troops died in this fierce battle, which included forces from multiple Soviet republics. Meanwhile, Russia criticized Germany's snub, labeling it as an insult.

