Tragic Airstrike in Nabatiyeh Sparks International Debate

An Israeli airstrike on Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, has left five people dead, including the city mayor, during a meeting organized to coordinate relief efforts.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, has condemned what he calls a deliberate targeting by Israel, accusing them of aiming for a municipal council meeting meant to discuss aid distribution and city services.

The strike has exacerbated tensions, with Lebanon's Interior Minister highlighting civilian casualties and calling on the international community to respond to the increasing violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)