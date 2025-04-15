Left Menu

Telangana Declares Heatwave a State Specific Disaster for Relief Efforts

The Telangana Government has declared heatwaves and sunstroke as a State Specific Disaster to facilitate relief. An ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh will now be provided to victims' families. The decision addresses under-reporting of heatwave-related deaths, particularly affecting vulnerable populations, and ensures proper diagnostic criteria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:51 IST
Telangana Declares Heatwave a State Specific Disaster for Relief Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Government has officially recognized heatwaves and sunstroke as a 'State Specific Disaster,' intending to provide financial relief to affected families.

Under the recent Government Order, families of individuals who die from heat-related causes will receive an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh. The measure addresses the issue of under-reported heatwave deaths and seeks to aid particularly vulnerable populations, including women, children, and the elderly.

Previously, under the Apathbandhu scheme, the state offered Rs. 50,000 to such families. The new guidelines involve specific diagnosis by District Collectors to ensure heat-related deaths are accurately identified and distinguished from other causes, as all but five districts experienced significant heatwaves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025