Telangana Declares Heatwave a State Specific Disaster for Relief Efforts
The Telangana Government has declared heatwaves and sunstroke as a State Specific Disaster to facilitate relief. An ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh will now be provided to victims' families. The decision addresses under-reporting of heatwave-related deaths, particularly affecting vulnerable populations, and ensures proper diagnostic criteria.
The Telangana Government has officially recognized heatwaves and sunstroke as a 'State Specific Disaster,' intending to provide financial relief to affected families.
Under the recent Government Order, families of individuals who die from heat-related causes will receive an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh. The measure addresses the issue of under-reported heatwave deaths and seeks to aid particularly vulnerable populations, including women, children, and the elderly.
Previously, under the Apathbandhu scheme, the state offered Rs. 50,000 to such families. The new guidelines involve specific diagnosis by District Collectors to ensure heat-related deaths are accurately identified and distinguished from other causes, as all but five districts experienced significant heatwaves.
(With inputs from agencies.)
