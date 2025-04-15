Telangana Declares Heatwave a State Specific Disaster for Relief Efforts

The Telangana Government has officially recognized heatwaves and sunstroke as a 'State Specific Disaster,' intending to provide financial relief to affected families.

Under the recent Government Order, families of individuals who die from heat-related causes will receive an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh. The measure addresses the issue of under-reported heatwave deaths and seeks to aid particularly vulnerable populations, including women, children, and the elderly.

Previously, under the Apathbandhu scheme, the state offered Rs. 50,000 to such families. The new guidelines involve specific diagnosis by District Collectors to ensure heat-related deaths are accurately identified and distinguished from other causes, as all but five districts experienced significant heatwaves.

