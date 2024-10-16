Left Menu

Nayab Singh Saini to Take Oath as Haryana Chief Minister

Nayab Singh Saini is set to be sworn-in as Haryana's chief minister, marking his second tenure. Prime Minister Modi and senior leaders from the BJP will attend the ceremony. The BJP's decision to appoint Saini before the polls proved successful, securing a third term in the state.

Updated: 16-10-2024 19:12 IST
Nayab Singh Saini will be sworn in as the chief minister of Haryana on Thursday, with high-profile attendees including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The ceremony marks Saini's second term following the BJP's decisive victory in the October state elections.

The event, to be held in Panchkula, is expected to draw around 50,000 attendees, with massive security arrangements in place. Special guests include Union ministers, chief ministers from various states, as well as notable social figures like progressive farmers and 'Lakhpati Didis.'

This new government formation, a result of the BJP's pre-election strategy to replace Manohar Lal Khattar with Saini, marks a victory against the backdrop of anti-incumbency and strong opposition campaigns on issues like unemployment and inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

