Left Menu

Prabowo Prepares Ministers for Economic and Geopolitical Challenges

Indonesia's incoming president, Prabowo Subianto, held a briefing with potential ministers discussing economic growth and corruption ahead of his inauguration. The meeting, attended by notable figures like John Mearsheimer and Ray Dalio, focused on Prabowo's goals of boosting growth to 8% and achieving food self-sufficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:38 IST
Prabowo Prepares Ministers for Economic and Geopolitical Challenges
Prabowo Subianto

Indonesia's soon-to-be president, Prabowo Subianto, convened a strategic meeting with potential cabinet members this week to address key economic and geopolitical issues, as reported by his spokesperson.

Among those invited were current finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto, reflecting Prabowo's intent to foster cohesive governance. Key topics included combating corruption and boosting economic growth to 8%.

In his briefing, Prabowo emphasized a non-aligned foreign policy stance and outlined ambitious goals such as poverty eradication and energy security. His efforts aim to ensure unified action toward economic advancement and national prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024