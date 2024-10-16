Prabowo Prepares Ministers for Economic and Geopolitical Challenges

Indonesia's soon-to-be president, Prabowo Subianto, convened a strategic meeting with potential cabinet members this week to address key economic and geopolitical issues, as reported by his spokesperson.

Among those invited were current finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto, reflecting Prabowo's intent to foster cohesive governance. Key topics included combating corruption and boosting economic growth to 8%.

In his briefing, Prabowo emphasized a non-aligned foreign policy stance and outlined ambitious goals such as poverty eradication and energy security. His efforts aim to ensure unified action toward economic advancement and national prosperity.

