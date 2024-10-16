Prabowo Prepares Ministers for Economic and Geopolitical Challenges
Indonesia's incoming president, Prabowo Subianto, held a briefing with potential ministers discussing economic growth and corruption ahead of his inauguration. The meeting, attended by notable figures like John Mearsheimer and Ray Dalio, focused on Prabowo's goals of boosting growth to 8% and achieving food self-sufficiency.
Indonesia's soon-to-be president, Prabowo Subianto, convened a strategic meeting with potential cabinet members this week to address key economic and geopolitical issues, as reported by his spokesperson.
Among those invited were current finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto, reflecting Prabowo's intent to foster cohesive governance. Key topics included combating corruption and boosting economic growth to 8%.
In his briefing, Prabowo emphasized a non-aligned foreign policy stance and outlined ambitious goals such as poverty eradication and energy security. His efforts aim to ensure unified action toward economic advancement and national prosperity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
