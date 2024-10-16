Left Menu

China-Pakistan Reinforce Bonds Amid Regional Tensions

China and Pakistan have reaffirmed their opposition to unilateral actions affecting regional stability. During a state visit, Chinese Premier Li Qiang solidified bilateral ties despite security concerns. The nations emphasized peace in South Asia, reinforcing strategic ties and cooperation across multiple sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China and Pakistan have reiterated their opposition to unilateral actions jeopardizing regional stability, particularly concerning the Kashmir issue. This stance was presented during Chinese Premier Li Qiang's state visit to Islamabad.

The visit, coinciding with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, aimed at reinforcing bilateral ties amid ongoing security challenges posed by attacks on Chinese nationals.

Both sides emphasized the importance of peace in South Asia, agreeing to enhance cooperation in various sectors, including counter-terrorism, development strategies, and infrastructure projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

