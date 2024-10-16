Mumbai Bans Mobile Phones in Polling Booths for Upcoming Elections

In a significant move ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, voters in Mumbai will not be permitted to carry mobile phones into polling booths, as announced by BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. The ban is aimed at eliminating confusion that arose during previous elections.

Gagrani, who serves as the district election officer, clarified that voters would need to either leave their phones at home or hand them over to someone outside the booths. The measure has been communicated to the Election Commission of India during their recent visit to Mumbai.

The city gears up for the single-phase elections on November 20, with preparations including the mapping of polling booths and ensuring accessibility. Political parties are encouraged to raise awareness among voters regarding their polling booth locations to maximize turnout.

