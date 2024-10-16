Left Menu

Mumbai Bans Mobile Phones in Polling Booths for Upcoming Elections

During the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, voters in Mumbai will be prohibited from carrying mobile phones inside polling stations. The BMC commissioner announced the measure following confusion in previous elections. Voters should arrange to leave phones outside to ensure smooth election procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:23 IST
Mumbai Bans Mobile Phones in Polling Booths for Upcoming Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, voters in Mumbai will not be permitted to carry mobile phones into polling booths, as announced by BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. The ban is aimed at eliminating confusion that arose during previous elections.

Gagrani, who serves as the district election officer, clarified that voters would need to either leave their phones at home or hand them over to someone outside the booths. The measure has been communicated to the Election Commission of India during their recent visit to Mumbai.

The city gears up for the single-phase elections on November 20, with preparations including the mapping of polling booths and ensuring accessibility. Political parties are encouraged to raise awareness among voters regarding their polling booth locations to maximize turnout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024