Biden's $1.8 Billion Boost for Hurricane Recovery

The Biden administration has announced an infusion of over $1.8 billion to aid recovery efforts following hurricanes Helene and Milton, according to an announcement made by the White House on Wednesday. The funding aims to assist states across the southeastern United States as they work to recover from the extensive damage caused by the consecutive hurricanes.

Recovery efforts are projected to be lengthy. The quick succession of the two storms has not only strained federal resources but also led to tens of billions in insured losses. Federal assistance approved by President Biden aims to help residents and local governments manage expenses such as temporary shelter, water provisioning, debris removal, and power restoration. Approximately 8,000 federal personnel have been deployed to support the recovery on the ground.

President Biden, a Democrat, has urged U.S. lawmakers, currently on recess until after the November 5 presidential election, to reconvene in Washington to secure additional funds for disaster relief efforts.

