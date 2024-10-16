Left Menu

Haryana Congress: Hooda's Show of Strength Amid Leadership Contest

In Haryana, Congress MLAs demonstrate support for Bhupinder Singh Hooda amid an internal leadership contest following electoral defeat. As party members vie for a new leader, a crucial party meeting is slated, with central observers appointed. Allegations of EVM discrepancies during the Haryana elections add another layer of complexity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move before the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Haryana, 31 MLAs gathered to show their support for former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

These legislators expressed their backing at Hooda's residence, showing a preference for his leadership despite the party's recent electoral loss in Haryana.

Ahead of the upcoming Congress Legislature Party meeting in Chandigarh, top Congress officials have been tasked with seeking the MLAs' viewpoints on leadership choices, while a committee delves into electoral defeat causes and EVM discrepancy claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

