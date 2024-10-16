Stellantis and UAW: A Commitment Under Scrutiny

The White House urged Stellantis to fulfill its 2023 commitments to the United Auto Workers (UAW) union and affected communities following plant closures, stating, 'What we want to see is Stellantis certainly deliver on those commitments.' The agreement includes reopening and expanding production in previously affected areas.

As part of a broader $19 billion investment plan, Stellantis pledged $1.5 billion to revive its Belvidere, Illinois, assembly plant by 2027, producing new mid-size trucks. Despite delays due to economic factors, Stellantis confirmed its dedication to this plan. President Joe Biden highlighted the agreement during a visit to Illinois in November 2023.

In recent weeks, Stellantis has initiated lawsuits against the UAW, citing contract violations over threatened strikes due to investment delays. Additionally, questions arise about potential production shifts to Mexico, though Stellantis currently manufactures various Ram truck models there.

