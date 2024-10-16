Himachal CM Unveils New Block at Shimla College, Announces Major Educational Reforms

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday unveiled the newly constructed Block-C building of Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya (RKMV) in Shimla, a project that cost Rs 9 crore. Sukhu highlighted the government's focus on not just establishing educational institutions but ensuring they are equipped with qualified educators and proper facilities.

During the ceremony, he commended the significant achievements of students in the past year and awarded a Rs 2 lakh grant for a cultural program. The Chief Minister announced several improvements, including the conversion of classrooms into smart classrooms and the construction of a new hostel. A provision of Rs 50 lakh was made for a digital library and science block refurbishment.

CM Sukhu expressed concerns about the state's low ranking in education quality and outlined initiatives like banning teacher transfers during the academic year and establishing Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools to uplift rural education. He also shared plans for women's empowerment and social welfare by increasing the marriageable age, amending land laws to benefit women, and ensuring reservations in police recruitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)