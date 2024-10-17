Left Menu

AAP Blames BJP States for Delhi's Air Pollution Spike

The Aam Aadmi Party accuses BJP-led states Uttar Pradesh and Haryana of significantly contributing to Delhi's air pollution through increased stubble burning, while claiming success in reducing such incidents in Punjab under its administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 00:00 IST
AAP Blames BJP States for Delhi's Air Pollution Spike
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has pointed fingers at BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, accusing them of being major contributors to Delhi's air pollution due to increased stubble burning activities.

According to Jasmine Shah, an AAP leader, Delhi and Punjab's administrations are the only states actively working towards reducing pollution levels. Data shows a 27% reduction in stubble burning incidents in Punjab as of mid-October compared to the previous year, highlighting the party's commitment to cleaner air.

Conversely, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have witnessed a rise in such incidents, with respective increases of 23% and 70% year-on-year. Shah credits AAP's efforts for the decline, marking a 50% reduction in occurrences since 2021 under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024