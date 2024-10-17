AAP Blames BJP States for Delhi's Air Pollution Spike

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has pointed fingers at BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, accusing them of being major contributors to Delhi's air pollution due to increased stubble burning activities.

According to Jasmine Shah, an AAP leader, Delhi and Punjab's administrations are the only states actively working towards reducing pollution levels. Data shows a 27% reduction in stubble burning incidents in Punjab as of mid-October compared to the previous year, highlighting the party's commitment to cleaner air.

Conversely, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have witnessed a rise in such incidents, with respective increases of 23% and 70% year-on-year. Shah credits AAP's efforts for the decline, marking a 50% reduction in occurrences since 2021 under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)