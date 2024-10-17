AAP Blames BJP States for Delhi's Air Pollution Spike
The Aam Aadmi Party accuses BJP-led states Uttar Pradesh and Haryana of significantly contributing to Delhi's air pollution through increased stubble burning, while claiming success in reducing such incidents in Punjab under its administration.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has pointed fingers at BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, accusing them of being major contributors to Delhi's air pollution due to increased stubble burning activities.
According to Jasmine Shah, an AAP leader, Delhi and Punjab's administrations are the only states actively working towards reducing pollution levels. Data shows a 27% reduction in stubble burning incidents in Punjab as of mid-October compared to the previous year, highlighting the party's commitment to cleaner air.
Conversely, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have witnessed a rise in such incidents, with respective increases of 23% and 70% year-on-year. Shah credits AAP's efforts for the decline, marking a 50% reduction in occurrences since 2021 under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership in Punjab.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AAP
- Delhi
- air pollution
- stubble burning
- Uttar Pradesh
- Haryana
- Punjab
- Jasmine Shah
- politics
- BJP
ALSO READ
Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Granted 20-Day Parole Amid Haryana Polls
Uttar Pradesh Sets Record with Massive Tree Plantation Drive
Ravi Shankar Prasad Criticizes Congress, Champions BJP's 10-Year Development in Haryana
Uttar Pradesh Government Steps in to Support Dalit Student's IIT Education
Gandhi Rallies Haryana: Oust BJP in October Polls