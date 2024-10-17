Kamala Harris Makes Direct Appeal to Republicans Amid Election Controversy
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses Republican voters in Pennsylvania, highlighting support from GOP members while emphasizing Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Over 100 Republicans, including former congressman Adam Kinzinger, joined Harris as she criticized Trump's actions and engaged with conservative media outlets.
In a strategic move aimed at garnering cross-party support, Vice President Kamala Harris reached out to Republican voters in a key Pennsylvania county. Harris aimed to sway GOP voters by highlighting Donald Trump's past attempts to overturn his 2020 electoral defeat.
Harris was joined by over 100 Republicans, including Adam Kinzinger, underscoring bipartisan backing for her campaign. She reiterated accusations against Trump, claiming he violated the U.S. Constitution by refusing to accept the 2020 election results and inciting violence at the Capitol.
Meanwhile, Harris plans to strengthen her outreach by appearing on conservative platforms, including Fox News. Her strategy extends to potential engagements on broader-reaching media like Joe Rogan's podcast, in an effort to capture a diverse electorate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Overturns Khalsa University Repeal Act as Unconstitutional
Sharad Pawar Urges Constitutional Amendment for Enhanced Reservation
Constitutional Clash: Allegations of Conspiracy in MCD Elections
There would have been no Constitution if people like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shahu Maharaj were not there: Rahul Gandhi.
Indian Constitution is manifestation of what Shivaji Maharaj stood for: Rahul Gandhi in Kolhapur.