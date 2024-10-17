Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Endorses Jayant Patil to Lead Maharashtra's Future

Sharad Pawar, NCP chief, endorses Jayant Patil, Maharashtra NCP-SCP president, as a pivotal figure for Maharashtra's progress. Highlighting the state's current challenges, Pawar entrusts Patil with leading the charge towards a progressive future, backed strongly by the party and allies ahead of the November assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:53 IST
NCP-SCP Chief Sharad Pawar with Jayant Patil (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move ahead of the November assembly elections, Sharad Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has thrown his weight behind Jayant Patil, President of Maharashtra NCP-SCP. Pawar emphasized Patil's leadership in transforming Maharashtra into a leading, progressive state, starting from Islampur in the Sangli district.

Addressing a rally in Islampur, Pawar criticized the current state of affairs in Maharashtra, suggesting it has fallen behind in several sectors. Highlighting a vision akin to that of the state's inaugural Chief Minister Yashwantrao Chavan, Pawar articulated the need to rebuild Maharashtra's status as a formidable state.

As the assembly elections draw near, Pawar expressed confidence in Patil's capabilities, noting his widespread outreach across the state. With election day set for November 20, Pawar assured robust support from the NCP and allies, aiming to challenge the BJP-led coalition and fulfill visions of a prosperous and strong Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

