Sharad Pawar Endorses Jayant Patil to Lead Maharashtra's Future
Sharad Pawar, NCP chief, endorses Jayant Patil, Maharashtra NCP-SCP president, as a pivotal figure for Maharashtra's progress. Highlighting the state's current challenges, Pawar entrusts Patil with leading the charge towards a progressive future, backed strongly by the party and allies ahead of the November assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political move ahead of the November assembly elections, Sharad Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has thrown his weight behind Jayant Patil, President of Maharashtra NCP-SCP. Pawar emphasized Patil's leadership in transforming Maharashtra into a leading, progressive state, starting from Islampur in the Sangli district.
Addressing a rally in Islampur, Pawar criticized the current state of affairs in Maharashtra, suggesting it has fallen behind in several sectors. Highlighting a vision akin to that of the state's inaugural Chief Minister Yashwantrao Chavan, Pawar articulated the need to rebuild Maharashtra's status as a formidable state.
As the assembly elections draw near, Pawar expressed confidence in Patil's capabilities, noting his widespread outreach across the state. With election day set for November 20, Pawar assured robust support from the NCP and allies, aiming to challenge the BJP-led coalition and fulfill visions of a prosperous and strong Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maha Vikas Aghadi Alliance Advances Seat-Sharing Talks for Maharashtra Elections
Sharad Pawar Urges Quick Consensus on Maha Vikas Aghadi Seat-Sharing Amidst Assembly Polls
Mumbai Metro project cost escalated by Rs 14,000 crore due to hurdles put up by Maha Vikas Aghadi regime: PM Modi in Thane.
Maha Vikas Aghadi Finalizes Seat-Sharing Ahead of Assembly Elections
In ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections, Maha Vikas Aghadi will repeat its performance in Lok Sabha polls: Sharad Pawar.