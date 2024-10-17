Sharad Pawar Endorses Jayant Patil to Lead Maharashtra's Future

In a significant political move ahead of the November assembly elections, Sharad Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has thrown his weight behind Jayant Patil, President of Maharashtra NCP-SCP. Pawar emphasized Patil's leadership in transforming Maharashtra into a leading, progressive state, starting from Islampur in the Sangli district.

Addressing a rally in Islampur, Pawar criticized the current state of affairs in Maharashtra, suggesting it has fallen behind in several sectors. Highlighting a vision akin to that of the state's inaugural Chief Minister Yashwantrao Chavan, Pawar articulated the need to rebuild Maharashtra's status as a formidable state.

As the assembly elections draw near, Pawar expressed confidence in Patil's capabilities, noting his widespread outreach across the state. With election day set for November 20, Pawar assured robust support from the NCP and allies, aiming to challenge the BJP-led coalition and fulfill visions of a prosperous and strong Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)