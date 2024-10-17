Left Menu

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Economic Policies Amid Inflation Concerns

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to warn that Donald Trump's proposed economic policies, particularly broad tariffs, could fuel inflation and damage U.S. businesses. Although she won't mention Trump by name, her critique highlights concerns over Trump's focus on tariffs and tax cuts in his 2024 presidential campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:19 IST
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Economic Policies Amid Inflation Concerns

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to deliver a pointed critique of former President Donald Trump's economic policies, according to the New York Times. Speaking to the Council on Foreign Relations, Yellen is expected to highlight the risks of Trump's broad tariffs on prices and business competitiveness.

While Yellen's address will not directly name Trump, her remarks underscore the tensions around his economic proposals, which include extensive tariffs and tax cuts. The critique aims to draw attention to the potential negative impacts on the U.S. economy.

Trump, defending his policies in a Bloomberg News interview, insists that his approach would bolster American manufacturing and address the deficit. However, Yellen argues that such sweeping tariffs could hurt American families and businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024