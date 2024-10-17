Yellen Criticizes Trump's Economic Policies Amid Inflation Concerns

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to deliver a pointed critique of former President Donald Trump's economic policies, according to the New York Times. Speaking to the Council on Foreign Relations, Yellen is expected to highlight the risks of Trump's broad tariffs on prices and business competitiveness.

While Yellen's address will not directly name Trump, her remarks underscore the tensions around his economic proposals, which include extensive tariffs and tax cuts. The critique aims to draw attention to the potential negative impacts on the U.S. economy.

Trump, defending his policies in a Bloomberg News interview, insists that his approach would bolster American manufacturing and address the deficit. However, Yellen argues that such sweeping tariffs could hurt American families and businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)