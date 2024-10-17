Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Criticizes Karnataka Government Over KIOCL Worker Layoffs

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy accused the Karnataka government of spreading misinformation about KIOCL and highlighted the negligence leading to job losses. He urged for a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resolve issues, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing development over politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:06 IST
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has launched a scathing criticism of the Karnataka government, accusing it of spreading misinformation regarding Hindustan Machine and Tools (HMT) and Kudremukh Iron and Steel Company (KIOCL). He claims this misinformation has led to the layoffs of 300-400 KIOCL workers.

Speaking at a press conference at the JD(S) state office on Thursday, Kumaraswamy emphasized the need for the state government to avoid politicizing the KIOCL issue. He criticized the Forest Minister for making misleading statements and insisted on the importance of addressing the problems through constructive dialogue.

Kumaraswamy highlighted successful employment reappointments at the National Steel Plant (RINL) in Visakhapatnam, facilitated by cooperation between central and state governments, as a missed opportunity in Karnataka. He called for a similar collaborative approach to foster state development amidst growing industrial concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

