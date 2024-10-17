Tragic School Strike in Gaza: Innocents Caught in Conflict

A devastating Israeli strike on a school in northern Gaza resulted in the deaths of at least 15 individuals, including five children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry on Thursday.

The Israeli military reported that the assault aimed at militants from Hamas and Islamic Jihad gathered at the location.

The incident transpired at the Abu Hussein school in the Jabaliya refugee camp, where Israel has been conducting extensive operations. The strike left dozens wounded, and the Kamal Adwan Hospital struggled to manage the influx of patients. 'Many women and children are in critical condition,' said Fares Abu Hamza, head of the ministry's emergency unit. The military mentioned targeting a dual-group command centre within the school, but names of alleged militants provided remain unverified.

