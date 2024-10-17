Left Menu

Tragic School Strike in Gaza: Innocents Caught in Conflict

An Israeli strike targeted a school in northern Gaza, killing at least 15 people, including five children. The Israeli military stated the strike aimed at militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad. The event contributes to ongoing air and ground operations in the region, leaving many critically injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:32 IST
Tragic School Strike in Gaza: Innocents Caught in Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating Israeli strike on a school in northern Gaza resulted in the deaths of at least 15 individuals, including five children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry on Thursday.

The Israeli military reported that the assault aimed at militants from Hamas and Islamic Jihad gathered at the location.

The incident transpired at the Abu Hussein school in the Jabaliya refugee camp, where Israel has been conducting extensive operations. The strike left dozens wounded, and the Kamal Adwan Hospital struggled to manage the influx of patients. 'Many women and children are in critical condition,' said Fares Abu Hamza, head of the ministry's emergency unit. The military mentioned targeting a dual-group command centre within the school, but names of alleged militants provided remain unverified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024