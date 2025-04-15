Left Menu

Civilians in Crossfire: U.N. Condemns Continued Casualties in Lebanon

The U.N. human rights office expresses alarm over Israeli military actions in Lebanon, which have resulted in civilian casualties despite a ceasefire. Calls for investigations intensify as destruction of civilian structures persists. Tensions remain high with ongoing military exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah amid diplomatic maneuvering.

Updated: 15-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:31 IST
The United Nations' human rights office has raised alarms over ongoing Israeli military operations in Lebanon which continue to result in civilian deaths, according to reports, despite a ceasefire established last November.

Spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan revealed that at least 71 civilians, including women and children, have lost their lives due to Israeli forces since the ceasefire. Meanwhile, around 92,000 people still remain displaced, the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights reported. Al-Kheetan emphasized the necessity for investigations into any military actions where civilians are impacted.

Recent strikes, such as the one on April 3 that decimated a medical center in Naqoura, have exacerbated concerns. The situation remains volatile as exchanges of rockets and other artillery between Lebanon and Israel proceed. Ongoing airstrikes by Israel aim to target Hezbollah's positions, accused of hosting military installations by Israel, leading to a complex and tense stand-off.

