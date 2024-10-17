Nayab Singh Saini: The Unexpected Champion in Haryana's Political Arena

Nayab Singh Saini, once considered a dark horse, has risen to stardom with the BJP's triumph in the Haryana assembly elections. Attendees of his swearing-in ceremony at Dussehra Ground included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top NDA leaders.

With a backdrop of Valmiki Jayanti, a significant day for Dalits, Saini's inauguration showcased BJP's messaging, consolidated by its choice of dignitaries. His focus centers on governance, equality, and the welfare of the underprivileged.

This marks the third consecutive BJP government in Haryana, following a tense match against the Congress. Saini plans to implement the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' and hopes this victory sets the tone for upcoming polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

