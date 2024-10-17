Left Menu

Nayab Singh Saini: The Unexpected Champion in Haryana's Political Arena

Nayab Singh Saini emerged as the unexpected leader who led the BJP to a significant victory in the Haryana assembly elections. Attended by top NDA leaders and PM Modi, his swearing-in highlights themes of good governance and strategic leadership. Saini aims to implement BJP's manifesto as he oversees the party's third consecutive government in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nayab Singh Saini, once considered a dark horse, has risen to stardom with the BJP's triumph in the Haryana assembly elections. Attendees of his swearing-in ceremony at Dussehra Ground included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top NDA leaders.

With a backdrop of Valmiki Jayanti, a significant day for Dalits, Saini's inauguration showcased BJP's messaging, consolidated by its choice of dignitaries. His focus centers on governance, equality, and the welfare of the underprivileged.

This marks the third consecutive BJP government in Haryana, following a tense match against the Congress. Saini plans to implement the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' and hopes this victory sets the tone for upcoming polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

