Zelenskyy's Warning: North Korea's Alleged Troop Support for Russia

In a startling revelation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Thursday that 10,000 troops from North Korea are reportedly being prepared to join Russian forces in the conflict against Ukraine. He warned that such involvement could escalate the situation into a global conflict.

The claims emerged shortly after U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell expressed concerns over North Korea's military support to Russia but did not confirm Ukraine's allegations regarding troop deployment. The announcement placed renewed pressure on Western allies as President Zelenskyy sought support from European Union leaders and NATO defense ministers. He outlined his 'victory plan', aiming to secure Ukraine's position and bring about a diplomatic end to the ongoing conflict.

Zelenskyy's plan includes a bid for NATO membership and authorization for longer-range missile use against Russian targets. Despite resistance from some allies, Zelenskyy is pushing for stronger Western backing. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte assured Ukraine of the alliance's support, although he could not specify when Ukraine might join NATO. Diplomats continue to debate the risks of a broader conflict if Ukraine is admitted during the ongoing war.

(With inputs from agencies.)