Priyanka Gandhi Faces CPI Challenger in Wayanad Bypoll Battle

The Communist Party of India (CPI) announced its candidate, Sathyan Mokeri, for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls, challenging Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. CPI state Secretary Binoy Viswam confirmed this strategic decision on Thursday.

The Congress, earlier, declared Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as their candidate for the Wayanad bypoll, stepping into the seat previously held by Rahul Gandhi. He left the Wayanad seat after securing a win in Raebareli this past general election.

With the polls set for November 13, Priyanka Gandhi's potential victory would mark her as the third Gandhi family member in the current Parliament. The election results will be unveiled on November 23, amidst a series of bypolls across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)