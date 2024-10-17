Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Faces CPI Challenger in Wayanad Bypoll Battle

The Communist Party of India has fielded Sathyan Mokeri against Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls. Priyanka replaces Rahul Gandhi, who has won in both Wayanad and Raebareli. A win would make her the third Gandhi MP in this Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:56 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Faces CPI Challenger in Wayanad Bypoll Battle
CPI leader Sathyan Mokeri (Photo/Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (CPI) announced its candidate, Sathyan Mokeri, for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls, challenging Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. CPI state Secretary Binoy Viswam confirmed this strategic decision on Thursday.

The Congress, earlier, declared Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as their candidate for the Wayanad bypoll, stepping into the seat previously held by Rahul Gandhi. He left the Wayanad seat after securing a win in Raebareli this past general election.

With the polls set for November 13, Priyanka Gandhi's potential victory would mark her as the third Gandhi family member in the current Parliament. The election results will be unveiled on November 23, amidst a series of bypolls across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024