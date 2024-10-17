Priyanka Gandhi Faces CPI Challenger in Wayanad Bypoll Battle
The Communist Party of India has fielded Sathyan Mokeri against Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls. Priyanka replaces Rahul Gandhi, who has won in both Wayanad and Raebareli. A win would make her the third Gandhi MP in this Parliament.
- Country:
- India
The Communist Party of India (CPI) announced its candidate, Sathyan Mokeri, for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls, challenging Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. CPI state Secretary Binoy Viswam confirmed this strategic decision on Thursday.
The Congress, earlier, declared Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as their candidate for the Wayanad bypoll, stepping into the seat previously held by Rahul Gandhi. He left the Wayanad seat after securing a win in Raebareli this past general election.
With the polls set for November 13, Priyanka Gandhi's potential victory would mark her as the third Gandhi family member in the current Parliament. The election results will be unveiled on November 23, amidst a series of bypolls across the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: A Crucial Test for INDIA Bloc's Unity
Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: A Crucial Test for INDIA Bloc Alliance
Independent MLA Anvar's Democratic Movement Takes Root Amidst Kerala Bypolls
Samajwadi Party's Bold Candidate Announcement Signals Tension with Congress in UP Bypolls
Samajwadi Party Prepares for Critical Uttar Pradesh Bypolls