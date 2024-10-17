Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Chess: Shivakumar's Strategy for 2028

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is optimistic about the Congress government's women-focused schemes leading to electoral success in 2028. At a swearing-in ceremony, he emphasized bolstering leadership and promoting women in politics, with initiatives like 'Na Nayaki' and reservation in leadership roles.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar voiced strong confidence on Thursday that the women-centric initiatives of the Congress government would steer the party to victory in the 2028 state elections. Speaking at the inauguration of Sowmya Reddy as the Karnataka Mahila Congress President, he highlighted the party's focus on women's empowerment.

Shivakumar emphasized the importance of reinforcing Mallikarjun Kharge's leadership, setting the 2028 elections as the immediate goal. 'Strengthening our leadership is essential,' he remarked. 'While my tenure as KPCC President is uncertain, our achievements in power remain crucial.'

Drawing an analogy with chess, Shivakumar called politics a game of strategy. He urged women workers to organize effectively, recalling Rajiv Gandhi's initiatives for women's representation. His 'Na Nayaki' program aims to promote women in politics, having already allocated seats to women in elections.

