Left Menu

Minister Anil Vij's Meeting Marred by Missing Officers

Anil Vij, newly inducted as a Haryana minister, expressed his dissatisfaction over the absence of senior officers at a meeting he convened. Despite the presence of some officials, Vij canceled the meeting due to the nonattendance of key figures. He vowed to investigate the reasons for their absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:25 IST
Minister Anil Vij's Meeting Marred by Missing Officers
Anil Vij
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Vij, who was recently sworn in as a minister in Haryana under Nayab Singh Saini's government, expressed his dissatisfaction when senior officers missed an important meeting he had organized at Ambala Cantt's Circuit House.

The event was meant to be Vij's first official meeting with officers following his induction. Although Additional Deputy Commissioner Aprajita and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Satinder Siwach were present to welcome him, several senior officials, including the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police, were notably absent.

As a result, Vij decided to cancel the meeting and later told media representatives that he would investigate the reasons behind the officers' absence. The swearing-in of Chief Minister Saini and his cabinet, including Vij, occurred earlier at a grand event in Panchkula.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024