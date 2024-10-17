Minister Anil Vij's Meeting Marred by Missing Officers

Anil Vij, who was recently sworn in as a minister in Haryana under Nayab Singh Saini's government, expressed his dissatisfaction when senior officers missed an important meeting he had organized at Ambala Cantt's Circuit House.

The event was meant to be Vij's first official meeting with officers following his induction. Although Additional Deputy Commissioner Aprajita and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Satinder Siwach were present to welcome him, several senior officials, including the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police, were notably absent.

As a result, Vij decided to cancel the meeting and later told media representatives that he would investigate the reasons behind the officers' absence. The swearing-in of Chief Minister Saini and his cabinet, including Vij, occurred earlier at a grand event in Panchkula.

