EU Takes Firm Stance: The Migration Policy Shift

European Union leaders are pushing for tightened borders amid rising support for far-right parties. They are considering measures to process asylum applications externally and enforce stricter migration control. The bloc faces challenges as nations remain divided over sharing the responsibility of handling irregular arrivals.

  • Country:
  • Belgium

Amid a surge in far-right support, European Union leaders are advocating for stringent border controls to deter migrants and asylum seekers, aiming to present a more formidable exterior as a destination.

The recent summit highlighted Poland's desire to suspend asylum rights, suggesting hybrid warfare from Russia and Belarus to destabilize the EU.

While migration remains a contentious issue in the EU, leaders are exploring external processing for asylum seekers, yet face disunity in sharing the burden of irregular migration.

