EU Takes Firm Stance: The Migration Policy Shift

Amid a surge in far-right support, European Union leaders are advocating for stringent border controls to deter migrants and asylum seekers, aiming to present a more formidable exterior as a destination.

The recent summit highlighted Poland's desire to suspend asylum rights, suggesting hybrid warfare from Russia and Belarus to destabilize the EU.

While migration remains a contentious issue in the EU, leaders are exploring external processing for asylum seekers, yet face disunity in sharing the burden of irregular migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)